The Governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev said that the air defense forces shot down a UAV in the area of ​​the Balaklava TPP

Air defense systems (air defense) shot down a drone near the Balaklava thermal power plant in Sevastopol. This was announced by the head of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev in Telegram-channel.

“Today, early in the morning, in the area of ​​​​the Balaklava TPP, air defense forces shot down a drone. There is no damage to the TPP, it is operating normally,” Razvozhaev wrote.

Ukraine attacks Sevastopol for the second day in a row. On Thursday, February 17, two drones were shot down over the sea in Sevastopol, and several more in the water area in the Crimean zone. Subsequently, Razvozhaev clarified that the attack on the peninsula began at night, stressing that everything was calm in the city.

The armed forces of Ukraine tried to attack the city in January as well. Then the Black Sea Fleet Forces and air defense systems shot down 10 drones over Sevastopol.