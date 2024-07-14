Governor Bogomaz: drone shot down in Pochepsky district

An air defense system shot down a drone in the Pochep district of the Bryansk region. This was reported by the head of the Russian region, Alexander Bogomaz, in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, there were no casualties or damage as a result of the incident. Emergency services are working at the scene.

“Thank you to our defenders!” the governor wrote.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down in the skies over the Belgorod Region. However, the department did not specify in which area the UAV was spotted or how far it had managed to penetrate into the Russian region.