Governor Shapsha: Air defense shot down a drone in Kaluga region

An air defense system shot down a drone in the Kaluga region. This was reported by the head of the Russian region, Vladislav Shapsha, in his Telegram-channel.

“Operational groups are working on the site. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties and no infrastructure damage,” the governor wrote.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 29 drones were shot down on the night of September 15. Most of them, namely 15, were hit in the skies over the Bryansk region. Drones were also destroyed in the Kursk, Smolensk, Oryol, Belgorod, Kaluga, and Rostov regions.

In addition, air defense forces destroyed three American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, three French Hammer guided aerial bombs, and 53 unmanned aerial vehicles in one day.