Governor Bogomaz: drone shot down in Bryansk region

An air defense system shot down a drone in the Bryansk region. This was reported by the head of the Russian region, Alexander Bogomaz, in his Telegram-channel.

“There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the scene,” the governor wrote.

Earlier in the Belgorod region, the head of the Malinovskoye rural settlement, Igor Startsev, was injured as a result of a drone strike on a car. At the time of the attack, the official was driving to inspect the village of Petrovka, where another drone dropped explosives.