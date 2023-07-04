Mash: in the Kaluga region, local residents noticed a drone, it was shot down by an air defense system

In the sky of the Kaluga region, the locals noticed a drone, it was shot down. This is reported by Mash in Telegram-channel.

On the morning of Tuesday, July 4, drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo in New Moscow. The devices were of the helicopter type, there were no reports of casualties or damage.

According to Mash, two drones over the city were shot down by an air defense system. In turn, the source TASS in emergency services reports that the drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW)