UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

The United Kingdom Navy reported this Wednesday (17) that a ship was hit off the coast of Yemen by a drone that caused a fire on the vessel, which has now been controlled.

“The UK Navy has received a report of an incident 60 miles southeast of Aden, Yemen. The captain reports that the ship was hit by an unmanned aerial system,” states an alert published on the agency’s website.

“The captain reported a fire on board that was extinguished, and authorities are investigating [o caso]”, he added.

So far, no further details are known about the ship, and no group has claimed responsibility for the incident, which occurred in the Gulf of Aden.

The attack came just hours after the United States classified the Houthi militia as terrorists because of their attacks on ships linked to Israel, which seriously affected international maritime trade.