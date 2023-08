How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russia’s Defense Ministry has blamed Ukraine for a drone strike in Moscow early Tuesday that hit a building in the Russian capital’s shopping center. | Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A commercial building was hit by a drone in the early hours of Tuesday in Moscow, according to city mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

The incident was also reported by the television station RTwhich reported that the impact affected the 21st floor of one of the skyscrapers that make up the modern financial circuit of the Russian capital, also the target of similar attacks on July 29.

A RT reported that Russian air defense systems were immediately activated and sounds of explosions were heard in Odintsovo, Kubinka and Naro-Fominsk, cities west of Moscow.

Authorities also ordered the temporary closure of Vnukovo International Airport.

naval attack blockade

Early this Tuesday (1st), the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the blockade of a Ukrainian naval attack in the Black Sea against its patrol ships.

In a statement, the Russians reported that three drones were destroyed by shots fired by the vessels themselves, which are manned from a distance.

Last week, Russia had already announced the blocking of a similar attack in the Black Sea, an area of ​​constant conflict between Kiev and Moscow since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.