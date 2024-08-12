According to the atomic energy agency, an initial assessment indicates no damage to the security of the facility, but attacks “must stop now”

The Director General of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Rafael Grossi said on Sunday (August 11, 2024) that a drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine did not affect the security of the facility. However, he warned of the risks of military action in the region.

“These reckless attacks jeopardize nuclear safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear accident. They must stop now.”, Grossi said in statement. Here is the full text, in English (PDF – 202 kB).

According to the organization, a series of explosions were followed by thick dark smoke in the northwest part of the plant. The incident is the result of an alleged drone attack on one of Zaporizhzhia’s cooling towers.

Despite ruling out the risk of high radiation levels, the IAEA said it had requested immediate access to the tower to assess the damage.

Zaporizhzhia has two cooling towers located north of the cooling tank, outside the plant’s perimeter. The structures are used in the plant’s power generation, but damage to them does not directly affect the safety of the unit. However, “Any type of fire on or near the site poses a risk of fire spreading to facilities essential to safety.”, highlighted the IAEA.

ACCUSATIONS

Both Kiev and Moscow deny responsibility for the attack and accuse their rival. In noticethe Russian Foreign Ministry attributed the shelling to Ukrainians. “Russia will insist that the IAEA name the perpetrator of this attack“, he said. “Further silence on this fact only maintains Kiev’s sense of impunity.”, he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the fire in Zaporizhzhia was caused by “by the Russian occupiers”, who control the plant. He highlighted that radiation levels are normal, but that, “As long as Russian terrorists maintain control of the nuclear power plant, the situation will not and cannot be normal.”.

“Only Ukrainian control over the Zaporizhzhia station can guarantee a return to normality and complete security.”, concluded Zelensky when publishing a video of the fire in X (ex-Twitter).

Watch: