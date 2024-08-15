Home World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

In the Dolomites, a drone disrupted a rescue operation – the helicopter could not take off. This was not the first drone malfunction.

Cortina d’Ampezzo – If you are seriously injured on a mountain hike, you call the mountain rescue service. But what happens if the helicopter cannot take off? That was the situation a 51-year-old hiker found herself in while hiking in the Dolomites in Italy. She had to wait with an injury – because of a drone.

Alpine mountain rescue in Italy: Drone hinders helicopter in operation

The drone had jeopardized the rescue operation on Monday (12 August). The helicopter was supposed to take off from Lake Sorapis, about twelve kilometres from Cortina d’Ampezzo and at an altitude of almost 2,000 metres. However, a drone was circling above the rescue helicopter and so it could not take off, reported South Tyrol NewsBecause the drone pilot could not be found, the departure was delayed further. The injured person had to wait longer for help.

In life-threatening situations, the mountain rescue team must react quickly. (Archive image) © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Lorenzo Mattei

Rescue operation in the Dolomites in Italy: President of the region in Italy furious – “absolutely unacceptable”

The President of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, commented on the incident in the Dolomites on Facebook: “What happened is extremely serious and absolutely unacceptable,” the Italian politician wrote in a post. He condemned the irresponsible behavior of the drone pilots. He stressed that the safety of the injured comes first and that rescue teams must not be prevented from doing their work.

At the same time, Zaia reported that emergency calls from uninjured people had increased. Rescue helicopters and emergency services were then prevented from taking action in life-threatening situations. The politician therefore appealed for more respect for fellow human beings.

Disruptions to rescue operations: drone flights affect helicopter departures

This summer, drones have repeatedly disrupted rescue operations in Italy and delayed the delivery of aid, reported the Italian news portal The Veneto CorriereCarelessness and a lack of knowledge about the legal regulations for drone flights could have serious consequences in such situations, said the mountain rescue service.

She pointed out that certain rules apply to drone pilots: They must be registered and insured in Italy. Without the appropriate authorization, drone fun can quickly become expensive. (hk)