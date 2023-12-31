In a statement on social media, DJ stated that the girl is doing well and that he will offer her 1 year of free salon service.

A drone got stuck in a woman's hair during a DJ Alok show in Jurerê Internacional, in Florianópolis (SC) on Thursday (Dec 28, 2023).

In a video circulating on social media, it is possible to see a group of people helping the girl, who was close to the stage, to try to free the equipment. Then, event security guards appear and manage to free the wires from the device.

In a statement on Instagram this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023), the DJ stated that his wife is fine. He said he asked his team to provide support as soon as he realized the fact and ordered her to be taken to the dressing room. He also stated that he will offer 1 year of salon service and a free treatment from his wife's office, dermatologist Romana Novais.