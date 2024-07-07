A multidisciplinary team of students from Khalifa University of Science and Technology has successfully designed and built an electric-powered drone to perform a specific mission, using practical specifications and low-cost manufacturing materials, while providing a high level of performance.

The team participated in the Design Build Fly DBF competition of the AIAA organization, in the United States.

Team member, student Khaled Waleed Al Kathiri, said that the plane flies at a speed of up to 137 kilometers per hour, noting that it was the team members’ graduation project, and they participated with it in the DBF World Competition in the US state of Kansas.

“We were ranked among the top 50 participating universities, and first among the Arab universities participating in the competition,” he added. He continued that the competition relied on the design being balanced, having practical manufacturing requirements, and providing high performance, noting that the plane was distinguished by its ability to take off in a 20-foot runway, its ability to fold its wings, and its wings being designed in a way that resists drag to increase its speed.