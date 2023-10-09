Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

The festival site in the Negev desert in the drone footage after the Hamas massacre. © Telegram channel “South First Responders”

The Hamas attack on a festival site in Israel left 260 dead. Drone footage of the empty festival site is vivid evidence of the young people’s fight for survival.

Re’im – Hamas hosted a music festival in the Negev Desert Israel a massacre. The radical Islamic attackers stormed the festival grounds on Saturday morning, shooting wildly, pursuing those who managed to escape and taking numerous hostages. Drone footage of the deserted area shared on Telegram gives an idea of ​​the fight for survival. Hamas also blocked roads and ambushed fleeing cars before firing at them. The partially burned out car bodies in the video are silent witnesses.

Israel War: Music Festival in the Negev Desert was one of Hamas’ first targets

The music festival was one of Hamas’ first targets, as the site in southern Israel is only a few kilometers from the border fence with the Gaza Strip, which the radical Islamic group breached in the early hours of Saturday. By this point, the young people at the festival had danced the night away, many were exhausted, in the middle of the desert and unarmed. Because the organizers had banned the bringing of firearms or sharp objects – as is common at festivals.

Drone footage of the site after the attacks initially circulated on Telegram, but then spilled over to other social media, such as X (formerly Twitter). Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko shared the footage, saying the images reminded him of the atrocities in Bucha during the Ukraine war.

Israel War: Festival visitors sometimes flee for hours on foot through the desert

Numerous eyewitnesses reported on social networks and described their experiences during the attack on the music festival. Survivor Millet Ben Haim reported to the Washington Post, having seen the armed Hamas fighters in the distance. “I took the car keys of a friend of mine who was very drunk, packed as many people as I could into the car and drove off like crazy,” she said. “The people who stayed were mostly kidnapped or murdered.” Not everyone managed to escape in their vehicles. Cars with bodies blocked the road, said eyewitness Gal Raz. “We couldn’t leave.”

Many came under fire in their vehicles. The drone footage shows dozens of burnt-out cars lying all over the place, some of them overturned. Some managed to continue their escape on foot. Also Ben Haim. When Hamas fighters shot at them, the young woman and her friends jumped out of the car and ran. The eyewitnesses describe the area as very spacious and easy to see – apart from a few trees, there were hardly any opportunities to hide. Another survivor told the BBC that Hamas went from “tree to tree” and fired.

Some eyewitnesses reported running for several hours. “Every direction we ran there were more people shooting at us; we ran for two hours trying to escape. We started hiding in the bushes. At some point I realized I couldn’t run anymore.” She, two friends and a stranger lay down in a bush and covered themselves with leaves. “We stayed quiet and tried to reach the police. The police said they couldn’t help us because too many people had been kidnapped.” A local resident who was driving to rescue people picked up Ben Haim and other survivors seven hours later.

At least 260 bodies recovered at music festival – Hamas also took numerous hostages

At least 260 bodies were recovered from the festival site, said a spokeswoman for the voluntary aid organization ZAKA. Hamas also took numerous hostages. “I don’t know if my daughter is lying bleeding somewhere, I don’t know if she was taken to Gaza, I don’t know if she’s suffering,” Ahuwa Maizel told the German Press Agency. The last time she spoke to her 22-year-old daughter was shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Maizel suspects her daughter was forcibly taken to Gaza and begs the kidnappers to remain humane. “We all have the same DNA, we are all just human,” said the mother. The Israeli army announced it would free the hostages. It is currently unclear how. Hamas demanded a prisoner exchange. There has been criticism of similar deals with Hamas in the past, for example in the trade for the Israeli soldier Gilad Schalit. After five years of Hamas captivity, Israel exchanged the military for the release of over a thousand Palestinians from Israeli custody.