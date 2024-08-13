Governor Gusev: Ukrainian Armed Forces drone shot down over Voronezh region, danger remains

On the night of August 13, Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the aircraft type in the Voronezh region. This was reported on the Telegram channel by the region’s governor, Alexander Gusev.

According to him, no one was hurt as a result of the drone attack, and no damage was recorded in the region. Information about the downed flying object was received in the morning at about 04:45 Moscow time.

“The danger of UAV attacks in the region remains,” Gusev warned.