Gusev: Building damaged as a result of UAV debris falling in Voronezh

As a result of the fall of fragments of a Ukrainian drone in the territory of Voronezh, an administrative building and a municipal facility were damaged. This was reported in Telegram-channel, the region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, told.

According to him, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Information on damage is being clarified. As the politician specified, the danger regime of attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) remains in the region.

Earlier, the air defense and electronic warfare (EW) systems on duty eliminated more than 10 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in this Russian region. Explosions also thundered in the sky over Voronezh.

A drone attack alert was issued.