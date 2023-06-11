Kaluga Governor Shapsha reported a crashed UAV near Strelkovka, Zhukovsky District

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed in the Zhukovsky district of the Kaluga region. Governor Vladislav Shapsha announced this in his Telegram-channel.

The incident occurred near the village of Strelkovka. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Special services are working on the spot, the head of the region added.

Earlier in Belgorod, a drone fell on an office building and caught fire. As a result of the incident, shrapnel damaged two cars. The building was not significantly damaged and there were no casualties.

In the border regions of Russia – in the Crimea, Sevastopol, Krasnodar Territory, as well as the Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions – a medium-level response regime is in effect.