Forest fires on July 25, 2023 in Sicily near Monte Gradara. There were also fires in the Italian region of Calabria. © IMAGO/Fotogramma/IPA/ABACAPRESS

Up to six out of ten fires in Italy are intentional. A drone caught one of the arsonists in the act, and the police were able to arrest the man.

Catanzaro – Devastating forest fires have been raging in the southern Italian region of Calabria since the beginning of July. Drones are now helping with police investigations. The UAV caught an arsonist in the act while flying over a remote field. The man tried to fend off the drone with stones – in vain. The alleged serial offender received a complaint.

According to Calabria President Roberto Occhiuto, 30 drones are deployed in the region to monitor the wildfires. One of these devices now achieved the decisive investigative success when it discovered a person fleeing an ever-growing fire on a motorcycle. The drone pilot tracked the man to a remote farmhouse, where police arrested the arsonist. The suspect had meanwhile tried unsuccessfully to crash the aircraft with stones.

“Calabria is a civilized region, but there are also some imbeciles who set fires in the woods, like this arsonist we caught yesterday,” said Roberto Occhiuto in a video published on Facebook on Monday. The 47-year-old resident was “caught, followed and reported”, the politician wrote and emphasized in the video that his region was pursuing a “zero tolerance” policy towards arsonists. “Last year we caught 22 arsonists in Calabria,” Calabria’s president told the British broadcaster BBC.

At least three people have died in the fires in Italy since the end of last week alone. The fires also partially destroyed fields and thus important agricultural income. the for the Italian economy important tourism sector was also affected. For example, the airport in Sicily was temporarily closed due to the heavy smoke and tourists fled the fires on Italy’s coasts.

Fires in Italy: Six out of ten fires caused by arson

In the south of Italy – between Sicily, Sardinia, Apulia and Calabria – the firefighters have been deployed more than 3,200 times since last Sunday. According to Italian civil protection, many of the forest fires are avoidable, and the majority are caused by negligent or even intentional behavior, i.e. arson. The agricultural association Coldiretti even assumes that six out of ten fires in Italy are caused by arson. The drought that followed the hot spell made it even easier for the fires to spread rapidly.

There can be a variety of reasons why someone becomes an arsonist. Michaela Schätz from the Center for Criminology and Police Research calls validity, retribution, recognition and attention to the Hessen show as possible reasons. The professor at the Psychological University of Berlin, Rebecca Bondü, sees in a conversation with the Mirror Vandalism, revenge or psychoses as the main motives. In some cases, firefighters would set the fires themselves and then receive admiration for extinguishing them on site.