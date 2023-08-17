The strike unmanned aerial system – the Granat-PG bomber was first presented at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum. About it TASS reported in the Optical-Mechanical Design Bureau (OKB) Astron.

“For the first time we are showing the Granat-PG strike bomber complex. The device is designed to strike with a PG-7VL anti-tank grenade. This is the good old ammunition that Russian units always have in stock, the complex is good because the military will not have problems finding a warhead. “Granat-PG” is successfully used in the special operation zone,” the bureau said.

Experts emphasized that the complex is one of the FPV drones (first-person view; “first-person view”). The high-resolution thermal imager installed on the product makes it possible to recognize human figures at a distance of up to 200 m, and such a drone can also recognize a car at a distance of up to 500 m.

The range of the device can reach up to 5 km, and the flight speed – up to 140 km/h. The drone payload weight is up to 1.6 kg. This device is resistant to the means of electronic warfare (EW) of the enemy, since it is controlled using secure communication channels, the Design Bureau added.

On the eve of the research and production enterprise (NPP) “Istok” named after Shokin” of the holding “Ruselectronics” presented at the forum “Army-2023” a multifunctional mobile complex (MMC) “Rat”.

Also at the “Army-2023” were presented Russian tanks, equipped with a complex of electronic protection against FPV-drones “Triton”. It was noted that work on it was carried out in the specialized holding “PPSh Laboratories”. Triton can be controlled remotely from a remote control.

The international military-technical forum “Army-2023” is being held from August 14 to 20 on the territory of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, at the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield.