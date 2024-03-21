A Russian “mother” of “Pchelka” drones was spotted in the northwestern military district near Artemovsk

In the zone of special military operation (SVO) near Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut), a new type of Russian drones was spotted – the “womb” of the Bee drones.

According to the Russian Engineer Telegram channel, a hybrid of aircraft and quadcopter drones, equipped with an internal combustion engine, is a platform for carrying air-dropped FPV drones (first-person view). Also, the “mother” product is capable of acting as a repeater for “daughter” drones, which increases the range of the latter.

Using a drone “womb” significantly increases the range of kamikaze drones. In addition, there is an opportunity to hit the rear of the Ukrainian troops. In turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) sometimes resort to the Baba Yaga copter for the same purposes, equipping it with kamikaze drones instead of warheads.

UAV forces have been allowed to appear in Russia

The commander of a detachment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with the call sign Rescuer said that unmanned aircraft could soon become a separate branch of the military. “It’s a lot cheaper than using shells and rockets and things like that. And the effect is equal, and maybe even greater,” he emphasized.

According to Rescuer, in the near future entire military units may appear where only UAV operators will serve. It was reported that military cadets at the training center acquire and practice skills in piloting FPV drones on a simulator. During the training period, which is 120 hours, the operator develops the finger motor skills necessary to control the device and acquires piloting skills.

In turn, Dmitry Kuzyakin, General Director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CCBR), said that the Russian Army is expected to expand the list of military occupational specialties (MSS). Among others, such a military profession as “FPV drone operator” may appear in the army. Kuzyakin noted that now there is only one, general VUS “UAV operator”, but it was introduced a long time ago and does not take into account modern realities.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced Russia's superiority in the number of drones

As Newsweek wrote, citing a Ukrainian commander, the Russian army surpasses the Ukrainian army in the number of FPV drones in the northwestern military zone. According to him, the Ukrainian army can launch one drone at key points, while Russia launches up to seven UAVs against positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The commander added that Russian drones can detect any targets in Ukrainian airspace. “We launch drones only when we have a target,” the military man explained.

Meanwhile, in November 2023, the Rostec state corporation announced plans to equip Russian light armored vehicles with FPV drones. It was noted that the tests were carried out with samples of electronic defense against such drones. The issue of their integration into the equipment of the equipment is being studied.