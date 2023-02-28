Near Bryansk, Belgorod, in Tuapse, Adygea and the Moscow region, UAV attacks occurred in a day

Over the past day, attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) have occurred in five regions of Russia.

Incidents were reported in Adygea, Belgorod and the Bryansk region, as well as in Tuapse in the Krasnodar Territory and in the Moscow region.

Wreckage of three drones found in Belgorod

On the night of February 28, he wrote about the incident with the UAV in his Telegram-canal mayor of Belgorod Valentin Demidov.

According to Demidov, one UAV flew into the window of the apartment. According to Telegram-channel SHOT, the device hit a residential building on Popova Street, it was filled with explosives, it was defused by sappers.

People were offered to stay in a hotel during the work of the special services. The territory of the house was cordoned off, the property is under protection. Two more drones were found on the streets of the city, they slightly damaged three cars, the mayor added. According to SHOT, four cars and a supermarket in the village of Shagarovka, whose roof caught fire, were damaged. There is no information about the victims.

The channel clarifies that the drones contained metal balls and British PE8 explosives.

By other information, not three, but four drones fell in Belgorod. The first two are near residential buildings, one crashed against the wall, its fragments fell into one of the apartments. The fourth drone fell on the roof of the supermarket, after which a 20-square-meter fire broke out on the roof and inside the building.

Eyewitnesses and CCTV cameras filmed the moment the drones flew over the city, as well as the fall of the wing of one of them.

The authorities of the Bryansk region reported one downed drone

On the morning of February 28, the governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz reported that the drone was shot down in the Surazh region. There were no casualties and no damage was recorded.

By data Media, the Bryansk region on the morning of February 27 was attacked by three kamikaze drones. It is alleged that the attack took place about one and a half kilometers from the border, and a communications tower was damaged. There is no official confirmation of this information.

In Tuapse, drones tried to attack an oil depot, but did not fly

According to SHOT, an attack on an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory on the night of February 28 was carried out by two drones filled with explosives. They exploded a hundred meters from the oil storage, after which a fire started, which was extinguished in an hour.

According to preliminary data, the explosion damaged the building of the boiler room. Two craters about one and a half meters deep were found next to it. There is no information about the victims.

locals toldthat on the night of February 28 they heard sounds similar to explosions, and also felt how the houses shook.

At the Ministry for Civil Defense and Emergencies of the Krasnodar Territory, journalists from the Bloknot Krasnodar publication advised contact the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations for clarification.

Early in the morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that an outbuilding on the territory of the oil depot caught fire, without specifying the reasons for the incident, but assuring that they were being installed.

In Adygea, a drone damaged a farm

The fallen drone was found in the village of Novy Giaginsky district of Adygea. According to the head of the republic, Murat Kumpilov, the UAV crashed on the night of February 28. He added that none of the local residents were injured in the fall of the drone, but the device slightly damaged the outbuildings on the livestock farm. Kumpilov said that he keeps the situation under personal control.

Local residents filmed the aftermath of the drone crash and showed the damaged buildings and equipment on the farm.

In the suburbs, a drone fell near a gas station

According to Telegramchannel Mash, the UAV tried to attack the Voskresensk gas compressor station in the Kolomensky district of the Moscow region. He collapsed about 100 meters from her, he was found in the village of Gubastovo.

How writes SHOT, a UJ-22 Airborne strike UAV fell in the Kolomna region, such devices are manufactured by the Ukrainian company Ukrjet. According to the source of the channel, the drone abruptly lost altitude – it probably ran out of fuel. As a result, he caught on the trees, damaged the wing and fell because of this.

The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov confirmed the information about the fall of a drone near the village of Gubastovo. In his TelegramOn the channel, he wrote that the likely target of the UAV attack was a “civilian infrastructure facility”, he was not injured.

Vorobyov added that none of the local residents were also injured. The situation is handled by the FSB.

In St. Petersburg, the sky over Pulkovo was closed after reports of an unknown object. The Ministry of Defense announced the training

On February 28, the skies over Pulkovo airport were closed after reports of an unidentified flying object appeared, the Carpet plan was introduced, requiring the immediate landing or withdrawal of all aircraft in the air, except for military and rescue aircraft, from the area.

As it became known to Fontanka, an unidentified flying object was noticed 160-200 kilometers from St. Petersburg. The publication claims that because of this, fighter jets were raised into the sky.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the closure of the skies over Pulkovo was due to the training of the forces of the Western zone of responsibility for air defense. The ministry explained that there was a training session on interaction with civil air traffic control authorities.