Russia’s north is repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian drones. Moscow blames NATO – and accuses Sweden and Finland.

Moscow – The airports of Murmansk and Apatity in northern Russia had to be temporarily closed after suspected Ukrainian drones were shot down there on several consecutive days. Last month, the northern Russian region of Murmansk was also Ukraine War attacked with drones. Russia, meanwhile, claims that such attacks from northern NATOMember States because Ukraine is too far away. Does this risk an escalation of the conflict?

According to the Russian Telegram channel SHOT, the airports of Murmansk and Apatity were closed on Thursday morning (September 12) after three unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in the area. Two drones were also spotted there on Wednesday (September 11), both approaching from the direction of Archangelsk in the southeast. This is reported by the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv-Post.

In the Ukraine war, drones penetrate into Russia’s north – and damage Putin’s supersonic bomber

According to the newspaper, there is currently no information on whether Wednesday’s attack caused any damage or casualties. The Telegram channel MASH reported, citing the region’s governor, Andrei Chibis, that two of the drones were brought down on Thursday within seven kilometers of the Olenya military airfield. Chibis himself had also published a video statement in which he pointed out that the region was again being “attacked by enemy drones.”

The Murmansk military airfield is located around 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine, near the Finnish border. It is the base for a large part of Moscow’s strategic bomber fleet and has been attacked several times by Ukrainian drones. On July 27, at least two Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic bomber missile carriers damagedAnother attack on August 21 forced civil aviation authorities to restrict air traffic in the region, the independent Russian newspaper The Moscow TimesAccording to unconfirmed eyewitness reports, drones were sighted near the closed military settlement of Vysoky during this attack.

Where the drones in the Ukraine war come from is unclear – Russia suspects northern NATO countries

While the authorities have so far only confirmed two attempted drone attacks on Murmansk, local residents say there have been drone sightings on several days in the past month. The newspaper writes, citing Violetta Grudina, a former coordinator of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnywho lives in exile.

According to the report, it is still unclear where the drones came from. Media close to the Kremlin have claimed that the drones were launched from the NATO countries Norway or Finland – after all, Ukraine is too far away. However, experts have cast doubt on such a claim. “The Finnish authorities would not only not approve of such an attack, but would also try to prevent it by all means,” Israel-based military expert David Sharp told the paper. The Nordic country would then risk a direct conflict with Russia.

Long-range drones in the Ukraine war – expert believes launch in Ukraine is possible

“Finland does not want to be drawn into this war. Therefore, it is theoretically possible to organize a drone attack from Finnish territory, but only without the involvement of the Finnish authorities,” Sharp added. Previous drone attacks deep inside Russian territory, such as those against industrial facilities in the Republic of Tatarstan or an oil refinery in St. Petersburg, have shown that Ukrainian drones are capable of long-distance flights. “So why shouldn’t they do it again,” he said.

Alexey Alshanskiy of the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), an independent organization that conducts open investigations into the Russian military, agreed with this assessment. “The use of NATO territory would inevitably lead to an escalation between Russia and the alliance,” he noted. Therefore, NATO countries are actively trying to prevent such a thing. According to the analyst, it is not unlikely that the drones are taking off from Ukraine. It is remarkable that Ukrainian drones manage to fly so far without being detected by Russian air defense systems. But one should not forget that Russia only equips particularly sensitive locations with such systems. (tpn)