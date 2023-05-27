Two servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces were killed in a kamikaze UAV attack near Sushany in the Bryansk region

A kamikaze drone attacked a Niva car of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Bryansk region. On Saturday, May 27, reports Telegram– channel “112”.

According to him, the incident occurred on the Brovnichi-Sushany road. According to preliminary data, two servicemen died as a result of the incident. Emergency services are on site.

Earlier it became known that two unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil refinery in the Tver region. The first drone crashed into the building of the oil shop, because of which there was an explosion – the roof and wall of the building were damaged. The second drone, which flew up about half an hour later, fell to the ground and exploded.

On the same day, an explosion occurred in the Nevelsk district of the Pskov region near the village of Litvinovo. The governor of the region, Mikhail Vedernikov, specified that two drones attacked the administrative building of the oil pipeline.