Governor Gusev: Danger of drone attack declared in Voronezh Region

The Voronezh Region has declared a danger of drone attacks. This was reported by the region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, in his Telegram-channel.

Gusev called on local residents to remain calm. He stressed that air defense forces are on standby. “Watch for further notifications from the regional government or the Russian Emergencies Ministry,” the head of the region added.

On the night of September 13, Ukrainian troops launched 20 drones at Russian territory. The attack was carried out on the Bryansk region, and the Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol and Smolensk regions were also hit.

Also on the night of September 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to strike the Kursk and Belgorod regions. There, air defense forces shot down two drones each.