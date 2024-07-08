Drone attack threat declared in Kursk and Belgorod regions

Two Russian regions have declared a threat of drone attacks. In Kursk Oblast, the acting head of the region, Alexey Smirnov, warned about this in Telegram-channel, in Belgorod informed Regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The acting governor called on the population to remain vigilant and noted that air defense forces and assets have been put on alert to repel a possible attack.

“Attention! There is a risk of UAV attack throughout the Belgorod Region. Be vigilant,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

On the evening of July 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked several more settlements in the Belgorod region, three people were wounded, according to preliminary data. This was reported by the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.