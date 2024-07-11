Governor Gusev: Voronezh Region announces drone attack threat

A threat of drone attack has been declared in the Voronezh Region, this was reported in Telegram-channel reported the head of the Russian region, Alexander Gusev.

“Attention! Dear residents of the Voronezh region, a danger of UAV attack has been declared in the region,” the governor wrote.

The head of the region called on residents to remain calm and monitor further notifications from the authorities or the Russian Emergencies Ministry. He also stressed that the air defense forces have been put on alert.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that at around 20:35, a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was shot down over the territory of the Voronezh Region.