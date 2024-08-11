Acting Governor Smirnov: UAV attack threat declared in Kursk Region

The Kursk Region authorities have warned local residents about the threat of attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This was reported in their Telegram-channel was written by the acting (acting) governor of the region, Alexey Smirnov.

He added that the air defense forces and assets in Kursk Oblast were put on alert to repel a possible attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Against this background, the acting governor called on local residents to be vigilant.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that an attempt by Ukrainian troops to break through to the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region had been thwarted. The department noted that the attack near the settlements of Ozerki and Ivanovsky was prevented with the help of army aviation.

The head of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, announced that the Russian military had destroyed 14 units of Ukrainian armored vehicles. According to him, on August 11, the Russian Armed Forces managed to destroy, among other things, Stryker and M113 armored personnel carriers, as well as tanks, BMP-1 and Marder tracked infantry fighting vehicles. At the time of their arrival, as the unit commander specified, there were not only Ukrainian servicemen in the above-mentioned vehicles, but also foreign soldiers.