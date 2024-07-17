Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraqi security sources reported yesterday that the Ain al-Assad military base, affiliated with the international coalition, located in western Iraq, was attacked by two drones last Tuesday night, without causing any damage or casualties.

The attack, which targeted the base in Anbar province in western Iraq, came amid regional tensions fueled by the ongoing war in Gaza.

A source in the Anbar province police, where Ain al-Assad is located, said: “A two-drone attack targeted the Ain al-Assad base located in the desert of Anbar province.”

He added, “The attack took place the night before yesterday, and one of the drones was shot down outside the base by the (air) defense system, and the second exploded inside the base without causing any injuries or damage.”

A senior security official in Baghdad confirmed the attack, suggesting that it was likely to be aimed at pressuring the departure of the international coalition forces fighting terrorist groups.

The United States has about 2,500 troops in Iraq and about 900 in Syria, as part of the international coalition formed in 2014 to fight ISIS.

At the end of last January, a drone attack killed 3 American soldiers in a desert area on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

In response, the United States carried out strikes against terrorist factions in Iraq and Syria.

In order to reduce the escalation of tension, the Iraqi government emphasizes the ongoing negotiations with Washington to agree on the “end of the mission” of the international coalition.

Baghdad hopes to set a timetable for a deliberate and gradual reduction in the military presence in the country.

In this context, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it carried out 137 military operations against ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria during the first half of 2024, which resulted in the killing of a number of leaders of the terrorist organization.

CENTCOM said in a statement yesterday that it had defeated the organization in Iraq and Syria during the period between January and June 2024, at a time when the terrorist organization ISIS claimed responsibility for 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria, according to the statement.

According to CENTCOM, the increase in these attacks is an indication that the terrorist group is trying to reorganize itself.

In an attempt to defeat ISIS and prevent its strengthening, the US Central Command confirmed that it and its allies in Syria carried out 196 operations, resulting in the killing of 44 ISIS militants and the arrest of 166 others.

The command added that it carried out 137 joint operations in Iraq, which resulted in the killing of 30 militants from the terrorist organization and the arrest of 74 others.