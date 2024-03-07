The incident at Severstal in the Vologda region was associated with a UAV attack

At the Severstal enterprise in Cherepovets, Vologda region, the second largest steel mill in the country, a technological incident occurred due to a hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle. (UAV). This is the second attack on a Russian metallurgical plant in the last two weeks.

The first reports of the incident in Cherepovets appeared early in the morning on Thursday, March 7, on social networks. Locals reported to emergency services about the sounds of a loud bang in the area of ​​the industrial center.

This morning an incident occurred in the blast furnace area as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle of unknown origin. press service of the acting governor of the Russian region Georgy Filimonov

The blast furnace in question is a large metallurgical vertical shaft-type pipe, which is designed for refining iron ore raw materials and smelting cast iron and ferroalloys. It is from the blast furnace that the first stage of metal production begins.

According to the acting governor of the Vologda region, Georgy Filimonov, the drone attack did not disrupt the functionality of the blast furnace.

Filimonov emphasized that the enterprise continued to operate as normal. The governor also clarified that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Operational and investigative services went to the scene to establish the details of the incident.

The plant in Cherepovets is the main asset of Severstal

Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works is the main steelmaking asset of the Severstal Russian Steel division. The Russian steel and mining company calls the Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works one of the world's largest autonomous integrated steel production plants. The company produces the widest range of products among similar factories in Russia.

The plant includes four types of production: coke-smelting, steel-smelting, long-rolled products, and flat-rolled products (including pipe production)

The Severstal facility is located in the city of Cherepovets in northwestern Russia. The Sheksna River flows through the city and flows into the Rybinsk Reservoir. The distance from the northernmost point in the Sumy region of Ukraine to Cherepovets in a straight line is one thousand kilometers.

At the end of February, a fire occurred at another metallurgical plant due to the fall of a UAV

Two weeks earlier, on February 24, another Russian metallurgical plant was attacked. Then the incident occurred in Lipetsk. Regional authorities reported a fire at the Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Works (NLMK), the largest steelmaking enterprise in Russia. It, in turn, produces about 20 percent of Russian steel, including its products that go to enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

A fire occurred in one of NLMK's workshops. The fire has been extinguished and there are no casualties. There is no threat of release of hazardous substances Igor Artamonov Governor of the Lipetsk region

Governor of the Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov reported that at night the military intercepted two UAVs over the region. At the same time, it was clarified that the same devices were shot down in neighboring Kursk, Belogorsk (probably meaning Belgorod – approx. “Tapes.ru”), Bryansk and Tula regions. Artamonov later said that parts of the suppressed UAV were neutralized on the territory of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.