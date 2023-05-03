“After today’s terrorist attack, there are no alternatives to the physical elimination of Zelensky and his clique”. Word of former Russian president and current number two of the Russian Security Council Dmitri Medvedev after Russia accused Ukraine of trying to kill Vladimir Putin with the use of drones to hit the Kremlin. The answer, Medvedev says, must be an attack to eliminate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The explosions on the Kremlin are “a planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the life of the Russian president”, denounces spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Russia, according to the Kremlin, reserves the right to respond where and when it sees fit.

Medvedev’s words, in particular, summarize a widely shared orientation in Moscow. Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin calls for the use of “weapons capable of stopping and destroying the terrorist regime in Kiev” after the reported drone attack on the Kremlin. On Telegram he also states that “there can be no negotiations” with Ukrainian President Zelensky after the report of the attack and the accusations rejected by Kiev.

“It’s time to launch a rocket attack on Zelensky’s residence in Kiev,” said MP Mikhail Sheremet. “Terrorists have established themselves in Kiev, negotiations with them are useless. They just need to be destroyed, quickly and mercilessly. It’s time to launch a rocket attack on (Ukrainian President Volodymyr’s) Zelensky residence in Kiev,” says Sheremet to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. Sheremet is an MP from Crimea, the Ukrainian region occupied by Russia in 2014.