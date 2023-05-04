Rebound of accusations between Russia and Ukraine on the alleged attack on the Kremlin, which took place in the night between 2 and 3 May with two drones, which allegedly reached the presidential palace in Vladimir Putin to then be shot down.

An investigation into terrorism has been opened in Moscow into what happened. The Russian Investigative Committee on its Telegram channel announced that “a criminal case has been opened under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act) in connection with an attempt by the Kiev regime to target unmanned aerial vehicles pilots the Kremlin residence of the Russian president”.

RUSSIA – For Fly it was a Ukrainian “act of terrorism” on the President’s office, “a planned attack and a attempt on the life of Vladimir Putin” (which, however, was not in the Kremlin but in his residence in Novo Ogarevo on the outskirts of Moscow). An action which, as announced by the spokesman Dmitry Peskov, legitimizes “actions of retaliation by Russia, when it is deemed appropriate”. The number two of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, is even clearer: “After today’s terrorist attack, there are no alternatives tophysical elimination of Zelensky and his clique”.

UKRAINE – But Kiev he denies any involvement in the attack. “We have nothing to do” with that action, the Ukrainian presidency immediately announced. “We are not attacking Putin or Moscowwe are fighting on our territory, protecting our cities and villages,” President Volodymyr Zelensky chanted from Helsinki.

RUSSIAN RESISTANCE HYPOTHESIS – Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko from Ukraine informs, however, that “information has emerged according to which the drone over the Kremlin was launched by Russian partisans from the Moscow regionAnd tweeting one of last night’s videos, in which two figures are seen climbing onto the Kremlin dome moments before a drone bursts into flames, he asks: ‘Who are these people and why are they climbing onto the roof? of the Kremlin right before the explosion?”. Gerashchenko then asks himself other questions: “How did a drone manage to overcome all the air defenses deployed in Moscow? Oh, and how are the head of the Russian air defense, (Defense Minister Sergey) Shoigu and (Chief of Staff Valery) Gerasimov feeling today? Will Russia cancel the May 9 parade? Or will he wait for a drone to arrive?” And Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak underlines how, by now, “Putin’s clan” has lost control over Russian territory and claims that drones on the Kremlin could be result of “guerrilla activity of local resistance forces”.

USA – According to the United States it is “too early” to tell whether the Russian allegations of an attempt to kill Vladimir Putin with a drone strike on the Kremlin is an operation false flags, a false flag operation to bring responsibility off Kiev, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said. However, the US “cannot in any way confirm” the news arriving from the Kremlin, clarified US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We just don’t know”, but “we take cum grano salis whatever comes from the Kremlin”.

THE EXPERTS – “Propaganda is not a collateral form of confrontation in the Russia-Ukraine case, but it is a real form of war, central to the actual military confrontation. We are in the crossfire of disinformation and therefore everything must be verified especially when the scope of the news is of this dimension and of this gravity like that of a drone that would hit the Kremlin”, General Leonardo Tricarico, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and current president of the ICSA Foundation, told Adnkronos. “From a technical point of view – he underlines – Ukraine may have this capability, even if it is legitimate to have a little skepticism about the fact that the Ukrainians alone, I emphasize alone, can carry out a mission of this type. Another aspect that raises perplexity is that the Ukrainians have rarely turned their attention to a military attack, outside the territories illegally annexed by Russia, we are talking about symbolically hitting the heart of Russia and therefore this gives the news a further need to verify”.

It is “still difficult to understand the dynamics of the attack”, but it appears “little credible” that it was an attack by two Ukrainian drones, “I don’t see the hand of Kiev”, rather one can hypothesize “afalse flag operation“, a false flag operation prepared by the Russian authorities themselves with the aim of “strengthening the national spirit” in view of the parade on May 9. This is the reading that Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti, Russia expert at ISPI, gives of the attack occurred during the night, for which Moscow accused Kiev, denouncing an attempt on the life of Vladimir Putin.

It will be difficult to know with certainty what happened in the past few hours for Samuel Bendett, an expert on drones from the US Center for Naval Analyzes quoted by the Guardian who underlined how from the video of the second drone “it seems” that the device “has thin wings”. particular that – the newspaper points out – would suggest a attack by an “established” operator, though not necessarily a state actor, with the deployment of a drone like the Chinese-made Mugin-5, a $9,500 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle. Technically aircraft like this can fly for seven hours, making long-range operations possible. These are the drones against which Russian sources pointed the finger at the end of last month for the attack on the city of Sevastopol, in the Crimea, recalls the Guardian.

Analysts, the newspaper continues, are also evaluating the hypothesis of the ‘involvement’ of a UJ-22. It is the drone produced by the Ukrainian Ukrjet which was discussed in recent days when Bild wrote that the intelligence services of Kiev would have attempted to assassinate the Russian president Vladimir Putin with a kamikaze drone. Drone loaded with 30 C4 explosive blocks that crashed on April 23 20 kilometers from its target, an industrial park near Moscow, where the Kremlin leader was supposed to be. There was also talk of the UJ-22 at the end of February when the Russian authorities reported the fall of an unmanned aircraft in the Moscow region. It is a relatively small and versatile drone – which, according to experts, can carry various ammunition – and is able to operate even in adverse weather conditions and up to 800 kilometers away (Moscow is about 862 kilometers from Kiev). It was designed to be used for intelligence or search and rescue operations.

“There has been no attempt on the life of the Russian President”, as denounced by the spokesman of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, according to the British analyst of UCL Mark Galeotti, specialized in the military and security apparatus in Russia, emphasizing that if indeed it was the Ukrainians who organized it, “it was a performative coup, a demonstration of capability and a statement of intentas if to say, ‘don’t think Moscow is safe'”.