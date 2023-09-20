Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

There is said to have been another drone attack in Russia: an oil depot caught fire – in Sochi.

Another drone attack is said to have occurred in Russia: an oil depot caught fire – in Sochi, where Vladimir Putin often stays.

Sochi – At first they only heard noises that were reminiscent of a moped, residents of the Russian city of Sochi reported. Shortly afterwards, there was a loud explosion at the holiday town’s airport this Wednesday morning (September 20th).

According to the report of Moscow Times As a result, there was a fire in an oil depot in the town in southern Russia, which became internationally known through the 2014 Winter Olympics. The newspaper published via Telegram videos of firefighters who battled the flames in Sochi.

Fire in Sochi: Putin’s holiday town in Russia – possible destination in Ukraine

Several Telegram news channels also published videos from residents showing the fire from outside the premises. As the news channel Shot commented, the fire in Sochi burned on a tank with 1,200 tons of fuel. According to the mayor of the city on the Black Sea coast, Aleksei Kopaigorodskii, the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning in a fuel and lubricant warehouse at the airport.

According to the report, around 60 firefighters and rescue workers were present Business Insider deployed to contain the fire. Overall, it only covered an area of ​​just under 100 square meters. According to local authorities, there were no injuries and the fire has now been extinguished.

Several Russian Telegram news channels reported that the explosion was due to a Ukrainian drone attack. Officials have not yet commented on the cause of the fire. No party has yet claimed responsibility for the alleged drone attack. However, Russia is on high alert because of repeated Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russia: Fire in Sochi – Putin likes to receive visitors here

Currently, according to the report of Business Insider It is still unclear what strategic value the oil depot in Sochi has. However, the holiday resort on the Russian border with Georgia is often visited by Russian head of state Vladimir Putin, for example to receive foreign dignitaries.

In Russia, an oil depot caught fire – in the holiday resort of Sochi, where Vladimir Putin often stays. (Archive image) © Sergei Chirikov/dpa/pa/archive image

Among other things, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Putin in Sochi to discuss Russia’s warming relations with North Korea, he said Business Insider further. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet responded to a request for comment. (n/a)