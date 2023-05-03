FromNail Akkoyun close

Felix Durach close

Russia has accused Ukraine of a drone attack on the Kremlin. The presidential office speaks of an attempted attack on Putin.

Moscow – According to the Russian Presidential Office, the Ukrainian armed forces tried to attack the Kremlin with two drones on Wednesday night (May 3). This is reported, among other things, by the state news agency mug.

President Vladimir Putin was not injured in the attempted attack, and there was no damage to buildings. The Russian defense repelled the attack on Putin’s official residence. The “two drones that had the Kremlin in their sights” were “put out of action” on Wednesday night thanks to a radar system, the presidential office said.

Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone “attack” on Putin – videos show smoke over the Kremlin

The Russian President was reportedly not in the Kremlin at the time of the attack. The news agency reports RIA. The president was working in Novo Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, various videos are circulating on Twitter showing a cloud of smoke rising over the Kremlin. The Ukrainian war reporter Illia Ponomarenko shared a corresponding recording. However, it is unclear whether the recordings really come from the night and what actually caused the cloud of smoke.

The Kremlin under a drone attack.

Something tells me that Putin’s three-days-long walk in the park to seize Kyiv is not going very well. pic.twitter.com/QiRvUPeVbM — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 3, 2023

Ukraine war: Kremlin reports shooting down of two drones and speaks of “terrorist attack”

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, also shared the video on his official Twitter account. However, he said that Russia had shot down “two unidentified drones”. Gerashchenko also wrote, referring to the Moscow mayor, that drone launches in Moscow will be banned from today.

“We consider this a planned terrorist attack,” the Russian presidential office is quoted as saying. It was an attempt to attack Putin’s life. Russia reserves the right to respond. The information cannot initially be independently verified.

According to reports from Moscow: Kiev denies alleged Kremlin attack

A few hours later, Ukraine responded to the Kremlin’s accusation. The news agency Reuters reports that a senior Ukrainian official said they had “nothing” to do with the drone attack. He added that an attack on the Kremlin “would not change anything on the battlefield” and would likely “provoke Russia into more radical action.”

“We have no information about so-called night attacks on the Kremlin,” said Serhiy Nykyforov, a spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy CNN. “As President Zelenskyy has stated on several occasions, Ukraine is using all means at its disposal to liberate its own territory and not to attack others,” Nykyforov said.

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Putin – Selensky adviser suspects calculation

Iuliia Mendel, a former adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted: “How much confidence do we have in Russian information about alleged Ukrainian drone strikes on the Kremlin? After years of lies and provocations?” In a further contribution, Mendel suspected that the Kremlin could use the attack to scare the Russian citizens in the Ukraine war and to win them over to further waves of mobilization. Apparently there are also new propaganda guidelines from the Kremlin.

Recently there have been repeated explosions and suspected acts of sabotage in Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced an imminent counter-offensive during his visit to Helsinki on Wednesday. What Russia’s possible reaction to the “attack” might look like remained unclear for the time being. (fd/nak/rtr)