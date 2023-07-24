Drone attacks are reported in these hours on the city of Moscow. A drone, according to the Russian news agency Tass, hit a building in the south of the capital, while others hit two non-residential buildings in the city. Debris from a latter was found in central Moscow, according to Russian emergency services who are currently not reporting injuries.

“A Ukrainian attack conducted with two drones against the city of Moscow has been thwarted”. This was reported by the Russian authorities, according to which the aircraft were “neutralised” and “crashed”. The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that “drone attacks” hit two “non-residential” buildings in the Russian capital overnight, causing no casualties or “serious destruction”. According to the Tass agency, “fragments” of the drones were found on Komsomolsky Prospekt. “An attempt by the Kiev regime to commit a terrorist attack using two drones on targets in the territory of the city of Moscow has been stopped,” reads a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry, “two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no victims.” According to Tass, one of the drones fell on Komsomolsky Prospekt, or near the Defense Ministry, while the other one hit an office center on Likhacheva Street, near one of Moscow’s main motorway rings.

🚨Multiple drones spotted in downtown Moscow this morning. At least one drone struck a skyscraper across the street from GRU (Russian Military Intelligence) Offensive Cyber ​​Operations headquarters. Other drones shot down and crashed into buildings near the Defense Ministry. pic.twitter.com/8iiPdob06c — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) July 24, 2023