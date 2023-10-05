Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash and his team visiting one of the injured who survived the drone attack | Photo: EFE/EPA/SYRIAN ARAB NEWS AGENCY

At least 80 people were killed and another 240 injured after a devastating drone attack hit a military academy in the city of Homs, in western Syria, during a graduation ceremony taking place this Wednesday (4). The attack was one of the deadliest offensives carried out against a military installation controlled by the Syrian regime in years.

Syrian Health Minister Hasan al Ghabash confirmed the figures, highlighting that the victims included six women and six minors. Many of the injured are in critical condition, and the death toll could rise, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Syrian Defense Ministry described the attack as “unprecedented” and blamed “terrorist organizations supported by known international parties.” So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The graduation ceremony had already ended when drones, loaded with explosives, hit the scene, while officials were taking photos and greeting each other. Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas attended the ceremony but left about 20 minutes before the attack, according to official sources.

The city of Homs has been the scene of intense clashes between Syrian regime forces and opposition groups since 2012. The Syrian armed forces promised a response “with full strength and determination” to the attack that took place this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in northeastern Syria, at least eight people were killed in Turkish airstrikes on Kurdish-controlled areas. According to information from the American CNN, the attacks were a response by the Turks to an attack that took place last Sunday (1st) in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group classified as a terrorist organization by the government from Turkey, the United States and the European Union. (With EFE Agency)