From: Franziska Black

The Kerch Bridge is again in the sights – there are heavy explosions in Crimea. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from August 13, 12:19 p.m: According to the Defense Ministry, Russia shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Russian region of Belgorod. At around 4 a.m. the attack in the region bordering Ukraine was thwarted, the Russian state news agency reported mug on Sunday, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russian missile defense discovered and destroyed the drone. There are no reports of damage or casualties, it said. The information could not be independently verified.

War in Ukraine: General Staff reports current figures on Russia’s losses

Update from Aug. 13, 10:49 am: The Ukrainian General Staff has reported current figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. These relate to the past 24 hours (increase in each case in brackets). However, the information cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 253,850 (+560 on the previous day)

253,850 (+560 on the previous day) tank : 4298 (+3)

: 4298 (+3) Armored Combat Vehicles : 8335 (+11)

: 8335 (+11) artillery systems : 5072 (+19)

: 5072 (+19) anti-aircraft systems :477 (+5)

:477 (+5) vehicles and tankers : 7543 (+ 20)

: 7543 (+ 20) Combat and reconnaissance drones : 4204 (+3)

According to calculations by independent Russian media from early July 2023, around 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side. The British secret service, on the other hand, places the numbers in the middle of these claims. Source: data of the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 13, 2023

first report: KIEV – The Crimean bridge, which is strategically and symbolically important for Russia, was again under fire. On the night of Saturday (August 12), air defenses were reportedly activated over parts of the Black Sea Peninsula. According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russian forces had fended off 20 Ukrainian drones.

According to the Russian state news agency, the ministry claimed that the “frustrated terrorist attack” did not claim any victims or cause any damage mug Saturday morning. This information could not be verified either. Columns of smoke rising near the Crimean Bridge were seen in images circulating on online networks. The bridge crosses the Kerch Strait.

Ukraine War: Drone attack on Crimea aimed at Russian troop base

The drone attack was aimed at a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoria, among which reported the Ukrainska Pravda. 17 drones were used in the night attack, the Ukrainian internet portal reported, citing sources at the Ukrainian secret service SBU.

According to preliminary information, “dozens of occupiers” were killed or injured. Equipment was also destroyed. The exact extent of the damage is still being investigated. The information could not be independently verified.

War in Ukraine: Increased drone attacks on Crimea and Moscow

These are not the first explosions in Crimea. The bridge over the Kerch Strait has been attacked several times by Ukraine in recent months. An attack in July had caused severe damage to the street portion of the structure. A Russian tanker was also a target. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin then ordered increased security measures for the bridge.

After an attack, thick smoke hangs over the connecting bridge between Crimea and mainland Russia. © Alyona Popova/imago-images.de

In the past few days, drone attacks have also increased on Russian territory. The Ministry of Defense announced on Friday that it had shot down a drone heading for the capital Moscow. The Ukrainian drone was destroyed over a Moscow suburb, there were no casualties or damage. (with news agency footage)