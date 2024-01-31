“Fontanka”: a drone over St. Petersburg was shot down from the S-400 “Triumph” air defense system

In St. Petersburg, a drone fell on the Nevsky Mazut oil refinery on Glukhoozerskoye Highway. Previously, the UAV was hit by the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system over Kolpino, but not completely. Eyewitnesses on the night of January 31 reported “loud pops.” City Governor Alexander Beglov explainedthat this sound is “related to the incident in the Nevsky district.”

At night, residents of neighborhoods near Glukhoozerskoye Highway heard a loud bang. An incident occurred at an industrial site in the Nevsky district that required the attention of law enforcement agencies Alexander BeglovGovernor of St. Petersburg

It is also reported that the “Carpet” plan was introduced at Pulkovo Airport. Planes were allowed to take off only after five in the morning.

St. Petersburg residents' windows shook from the explosion

Petersburgers clarified that the sound was like a clap, an explosion or a clap of thunder. One eyewitness said that after “something loudly banged,” the windows in his apartment rattled. His words were confirmed by another citizen, pointing out that “in Krasnogvardeisky, Nevsky and Central, the walls and windows shook.”

According to Fontanka, the loud bangs were the work of air defense: the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system hit the UAV. At 4:20, the drone was hit over Kolpino, but it was not possible to eliminate it the first time, and the drone flew on. At 4:50 it fell on the territory of the Nevsky Mazut company on Glukhoozerskoye Highway, where it had previously set the tanks on fire. They were quickly extinguished.

Smolny reacted to the fall of a UAV

The administration of St. Petersburg stated that investigative measures are underway regarding the incident on Glukhoozerskoye Highway. Smolny noted that they are working in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, and members of the operational headquarters are preparing reports.

There were no casualties. No damage to property Administration of St. Petersburg

At the same time, eyewitnesses toldthat the explosion damaged cars and buildings near the plant. At the inspection point, which is located across the street from Nevsky Mazut, they said that the windows of the tour buses were broken, and “everything fell off the shelves in the office.” Nevsky Mazuta itself declined to comment.

Fontanka also published footage showing that fragments of the drone could damage the bodies of passenger cars. In addition, the cab of the truck was damaged.

The footage also shows debris of an unknown metal structure and damage to buildings on the territory of the trolleybus depot.

The Ministry of Defense reported only about a downed drone over the Pskov region

There are no official comments from the Russian Ministry of Defense about this situation yet. The agency previously reported only about a drone shot down on the night of January 31 in the sky over the Pskov region.

They also accused Ukraine of these actions and said that its armed forces were trying to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on Russian territory.