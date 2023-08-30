Seven regions of Russia were attacked by UAF drones overnight, no one was injured

Seven regions of Russia during the night of August 30 were attacked by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). These are Moscow, Pskov, Ryazan, Kaluga, Bryansk and Oryol regions, as well as Sevastopol, local authorities and the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Pskov

In Pskov, as a result of an attack by drones, Il-76 military transport aircraft caught fire, reported in the Ministry of Emergency Situations. According to unconfirmed data, four aircraft were damaged.

According to eyewitnesses, about 20 drones attacked the airport. The Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the incident in Pskov, and the authorities have not officially announced the exact number of drones. By words Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, drones were shot down by air defense systems (air defense) and small arms.

After the incident, the governor of the Pskov region Mikhail Vedernikov informed on the cancellation of all flights at the Pskov airport on August 30 – this was required in order to establish the nature of the damage to the runway. According to preliminary data, one of the drones hit to the refueling complex on the territory of the airport.

The sky over Pskov, the region and the surrounding regions closed for flights.

The aftermath of the drone strike was caught on video.

Moscow region

In addition, the drone crashed in the Ruza district of the Moscow region. He flew towards Moscow, said the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

Tonight, an attempt was made to mass attack drones in the Central Federal District. One of the UAVs heading for Moscow was destroyed by air defense forces in the Ruzsky district Sergei SobyaninMayor of Moscow

An aircraft-type drone was intercepted, it crashed around 3:00 Moscow time, the Ministry of Defense reported. As a result, no one was hurt, and no damage was recorded.

In Moscow, more than 40 flights were delayed or canceled due to an attempted drone attack. In particular, 19 flights were delayed at Vnukovo, 4 flights were canceled at Domodedovo and 10 were delayed. 8 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo. How afterwards reported Rosaviatsia, 11 aircraft were redirected to alternate airfields, now all airports in the capital are operating as normal.

Sevastopol

Sevastopol also came under attack: there, according to the head of the city, Mikhal Razvozhaev, anti-submarine and sabotage support forces repelled drone attacks from the sea.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry said that four high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were found in the Black Sea. They were destroyed by a naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet.

Bryansk region

Over the Bryansk region, air defense forces on duty destroyed three aircraft-type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said. No damage was reported.

On published personnel a characteristic loud sound of the drone’s engine is heard, and then a pop.

At 8:19 am, a new drone attack became known.

“Two drones tried to attack the TV tower. There were no casualties or damage. The fire at the site of the downed drones has been extinguished. Operational and emergency services are working on the spot, – wrote Governor Alexander Bogomaz.

Subsequently, the Investigative Committee (IC) informedthat the roof of the building of the department in the Bryansk region was damaged after the fall of the drone. Documents and material evidence remained intact, they added there.

Oryol Region

Two more drones were shot down over the Oryol region, Governor Andrei Klychkov said.

“At night, while repelling an attack by Ukrainian UAVs by means of air defense over the territory of the Oryol region, two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down. There is no information about damage and victims, ”he wrote on Telegram. The Ministry of Defense reported only one drone shot down in the region.

According to eyewitnesses, at least one unmanned vehicle was liquidated in the Mtsensk area – residents heard three explosions.

Kaluga region

The drone over the Kaluga region was shot down at about 2:00 Moscow time. As reported to the Ministry of Defense, it was also destroyed by air defense on duty.

Governor Vladislav Shapsha clarified that one of the drones hit an empty oil storage tank. In addition, the glazing in one residential building was damaged.

Ryazan

An aircraft-type apparatus was also shot down over Ryazan. explosion sounds heard in Moscow and Prioksky districts. There is no information about damage on the ground.

The Kremlin previously cited drone attacks as one of the reasons for the continuation of the SVO

According to presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the special operation will continue until the risk of attacks from Ukraine is completely eliminated. Kyiv’s actions, such as drone attacks, encourage “appropriate measures,” he said.