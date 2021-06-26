An attack by three booby-trapped drones targeted, on Friday night, a village located on the outskirts of the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, in an area near the US Consulate.

The region’s counter-terrorism agency reported that two planes crashed into the house of a resident of the village, causing damage to it, while the third drone did not explode.

In a tweet, the US Consulate in Erbil condemned the attack, saying it constituted a “clear breach of Iraq’s sovereignty.”

The device published pictures of the marches.

In total, 44 attacks have targeted US interests in Iraq since the beginning of the year, five of which were drone attacks. Washington attributes some of these attacks to Iraqi armed factions that have vowed to escalate attacks to compel US forces to withdraw from Iraq.

The United States deploys 2,500 soldiers in Iraq out of 3,500 members of the international coalition forces to combat the terrorist organization ISIS.