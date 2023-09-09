Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

The Ukrainian troops are said to have destroyed another Russian tank – now an alleged video of the operation is making the rounds.

Orikhiv – A video purporting to show the use of Ukrainian forces in the destruction of a Russian T-90 tank was published on the official channels of the Azov Brigade.

The Azov Brigade writes about its video on X, formerly Twitter: “Joint work of the 12th Special Brigade of the Azov NSU and the 1st Operational Brigade of the Bureviy NSU. The Azov artillery stopped the enemy tank, and the Azov and Bureviya air reconnaissance units using FPV drones completed the job.

Russian tank destroyed: artillery colludes with threats

The theatrically produced video shows the attack on the tank with loud music and modern editing techniques. The first sequence shows a shot of a forest – and a tank caught in the crosshairs, above which smoke rises as a result of an explosion.

Orikhiv in the Ukraine War: Contested area remains

The military situation around Orichiv remains complex. The small town in southern Ukraine had around 15,000 inhabitants before the war. Orikhiv was the focus of reporting on the Ukraine war because of a major Ukrainian attack on Russian positions in August. According to the New York Times The Ukrainians are said to have made significant progress in this attack.

Ukraine War: Not the first strike against the Russian T-90 tank

The T-90 is a Russian-made main battle tank that entered service with the Russian Ministry of Defense in 1992. The tank has also been sold abroad in large numbers in recent years. Equipped with different versions of a 125 mm smoothbore cannon, the range is up to five kilometers.

A destroyed Russian T-90. Once again, Ukraine is said to have successfully attacked a tank belonging to the Russian armed forces. (Archive photo) © ZUMA Wire/imago-images

The Ukrainian armed forces had already managed a major blow against the Russian attackers a few weeks ago. This emerges from a video that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published on X. First you can see a tank convoy from Russia, which comes under heavy fire as the video progresses. Kiev reports that the Russian army has already lost 4,544 tanks in the Ukraine war (as of September 9, 2023).