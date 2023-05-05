The explosion took place in the early hours of Thursday, after an alleged attempt to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Four drones were used in an attack on Thursday (May 4, 2023) on a refinery in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia. The explosion caused a fire in one of the oil reservoirs, according to the news agency. Tass. The fire would have occurred around 3 am and affected an area of ​​400 square meters.

“There were 4 [drones]. The fire was extinguished. A drone did not explode, it crashed and now a detonation will occur [controlada] him,” emergency services told the news agency. According to the sources heard, there were no victims and no direct threat to the population.

The reservoir fire adds to a series of drone attacks on Russian territory publicized by the Kremlin, including the alleged attempt to assassinate the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, last Wednesday (May 3). Russia has tried to blame the attacks on Ukraine, but the eastern European country has denied the allegations.

Also on Thursday, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a press release that Russia itself was behind the Kremlin incident, claiming it was an attempt to “bring war into the world”. Russian public and set the conditions for wider social mobilization”.

Russia’s seat of government says the attack was planned to disrupt Victory Day, which the country observes on May 9 to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two.