Governor Gusev: Danger of UAV attack declared in Voronezh region

The danger of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been declared in the Voronezh Region. This was reported by the head of the Russian region, Alexander Gusev, in his Telegram-channel.

“Please remain calm. Air defense forces are at the ready. Stay tuned for further notifications from the regional government or the Russian Emergencies Ministry,” the governor wrote.

Earlier, the air defense forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense prevented an attempted terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV in the Bryansk region.

Before that, two Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Nizhny Novgorod region. The regional authorities stated that industrial facilities were operating normally despite this.