New Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, 9 dead

For the second consecutive day, the Russia launched a massive combined attack of missiles And drones on the territory of Ukraine. Following the attack on Sunday and Monday, which terrified Ukrainians on Sunday and Monday, also targeting Kiev, Moscow launched missiles in the early hours of today, prompting an air raid alert across the country, the Union news agency reported.

Zelensky’s hometown hotel hit

At least two people have been killed in a missile attack that hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of the Ukrainian president, in the last few hours Volodymyr ZelenskyThe provisional balance was confirmed by the head of the city’s military administration, Alexander Vilkulas reported The Kyiv Independent.

Five more people were injured, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region later said. And from the region of ZaporizhiaGovernor Ivan Fedorov reported the killing of three people and the wounding of five others in a drone strike. The victims, he said, were all civilians.

Explosions were reported in the Khmelnytsky region. In addition to the ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were launched on the western regions. The Air Force reported drones in flight over the Kherson, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions. At 7:57, the Air Force reported UAVs in the southern Sumy region flying in a northeasterly direction. There are also drones on the border between the Cherkasy and Kiev regions. “Drones” in the south and north of the Chernihiv region in a westerly direction. At 7:11, the military district of Kiev reported that the capital was repelling a combined missile and drone attack.

Biden: “Russia will never succeed.”

“This morning Russia launched waves of missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure. Ukrainian officials report that this outrageous attack resulted in the deaths of Ukrainian civilians and targeted more than two dozen critical energy sites. I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and its efforts to plunge the Ukrainian people into darkness. I want to be clear: Russia will never succeed in Ukraine and the spirit of the Ukrainian people will never be broken.” Thus, in a note published on the White House website, US President Joe Biden recalls how “US support for Ukraine is unshakable”.

“The United States will continue to lead a coalition of more than 50 countries in support of Ukraine. This coalition is providing Ukraine with military equipment that it needs, including air defense systems and interceptors – the US president continued in the note – As I announced at summit Born In July, the United States and our allies provided Ukraine with equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems, and I reprioritized U.S. air defense exports so that they go to Ukraine first.

The United States is also sending energy equipment to Ukraine to repair its systems and strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy network”, Biden underlines again and concludes: “As I told the President Zelensky on August 23, U.S. support for Ukraine is unwavering. Since February 2022, the Ukrainian people have bravely defended themselves from Russia’s invasion, recapturing more than half of the territory that Russian forces captured in the early days of the war. Ukraine remains a free, sovereign, and independent nation, and Ukrainian forces fight every day to defend their homeland and their freedom. The United States will stand with the Ukrainian people until they prevail.”

Ukraine is preparing a military response

Already after yesterday’s attack Ukraine began preparing a military response after the Russia bombarded the country with a massive barrage of rockets, cruise missiles and drones in what officials said was one of the heaviest air strikes in the two-and-a-half-year war. Fifteen of Ukraine’s 24 regions were hit by the attack, which targeted the country’s energy sector, Ukraine’s prime minister said on Telegram on Monday Denys ShmyhalAccording to the authorities, the toll is seven dead and 47 injured throughout the country.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had discussed Ukraine’s response to the attack with the commander in chief Alexander Syrskyi. “We are preparing it, the use of F-16s and the ongoing operation in the Kursk region. We continue our actions in the areas designated as necessary for Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his nighttime address.

More than 120 missiles and more than 100 drones were launched against Ukraine. He called for the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons supplied by Western partners, which currently prevent Ukraine from striking deep into Russian territory.

Blackouts were reported across Ukraine yesterday after Russia attacked the country’s energy infrastructure, Ukraine’s largest private energy company Dtek said, saying emergency power cuts were taking place across the country. The mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko He said that there were power cuts in “several districts” of the capital and that there were problems with water supply on the right bank of the city.

“The energy sector is under attack,” said the Ukrainian Energy Minister, German Galushchenkoin statements reported by local media. “The enemy is once again unleashing missile terror against the whole of Ukraine,” he said. “The enemy does not give up plans to leave Ukrainians without electricity.”