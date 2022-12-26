Moscow ready to reopen the Yamal gas pipeline to Europe

Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in an interview with the Tass agency. Russia, he adds, predicts that, despite the war in Ukraine, it will have sent 21 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Europe by the end of this year. «Europe – observes Novak – was a key market for the sale of our petroleum products. Let’s wait and see what decisions they make in the long run. At the moment we have no idea how our fuel can be replaced.” Novak does not rule out the possibility that several countries may ask to be exempt from the embargo on supplies of Russian petroleum products. “They will probably resort to exemptions, as was the case with oil, when restrictions did not apply to supplies of pipelines, refineries in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Germany and Poland, which have declared their rejection of Russian oil, have also applied for 2023.