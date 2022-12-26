No truce, not even at Christmas, for the conflict in Ukraine. New air alerts in the night and bombings. Meanwhile, Moscow warns: “We are ready to open negotiations”, but immediately after the Russian “hawk” Medvedev raises the level of tension and declares that “the goal is to destroy the regime in Kiev”. All this while Erdogan points the finger at the West: “He only provoked”. Meanwhile, the Belarusian military is ready to use the Iskander and S-400 missile systems supplied by Russia and Putin has already made it known that he wants to destroy the American-supplied Patriot anti-aircraft defenses. Finally, at the first light of dawn, the Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone as it approached an air base in southern Russia: the falling fragments killed three soldiers.
A drone shot down in Kiev, three Russian soldiers dead
Russian air defense has shot down a Ukrainian drone as it approached an airbase in southern Russia: the falling fragments killed three Russian servicemen who were at the airport. This was reported by Russian news agencies. “On December 26, around 01:35 Moscow time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at a low altitude while approaching the Engels military airport in the Saratov region”, informs Tass, quoting the ministry of Defence.
The governor of the Engels region: we investigate but no damage to the infrastructure
The governor of the Russian region of Saratov, where the Engels air base is located, said investigations were underway into the origin of the episode but ruled out damage to civilian infrastructure.
Moscow ready to reopen the Yamal gas pipeline to Europe
Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in an interview with the Tass agency. Russia, he adds, predicts that, despite the war in Ukraine, it will have sent 21 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Europe by the end of this year. «Europe – observes Novak – was a key market for the sale of our petroleum products. Let’s wait and see what decisions they make in the long run. At the moment we have no idea how our fuel can be replaced.” Novak does not rule out the possibility that several countries may ask to be exempt from the embargo on supplies of Russian petroleum products. “They will probably resort to exemptions, as was the case with oil, when restrictions did not apply to supplies of pipelines, refineries in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Germany and Poland, which have declared their rejection of Russian oil, have also applied for 2023.
