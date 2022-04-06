Chinese authorities on Tuesday extended the lockdown in Shanghai to the entire city due to an outbreak of Covid-19| Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Chinese authorities on Tuesday extended the lockdown in Shanghai to the entire city, the largest in China, with about 25 million inhabitants, due to an outbreak of Covid-19. Previously, the restriction for residents not to leave the area where they live was valid only for the eastern and western regions of the city.

The measure is nothing new in China, which has adopted a zero-tolerance policy when new outbreaks of Covid-19 are recorded in the country, but a strategy adopted by the Chinese government has drawn attention in this case.

Posts on the social network Weibo show that drones are broadcasting audio to instruct the population not to go to the balconies of their apartments to sing and protest the lack of food and other supplies, a recurring complaint even before the lockdown was extended.

“Please comply with restrictions against Covid-19. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing,” reads the message carried by the drone. According to reports, robot dogs would also be used to preach obedience to the lockdown and adopt measures such as washing hands and wearing masks.

In addition to the lack of groceries, another complaint that has been made on social media is that children with Covid-19 are being separated from their parents and quarantined in clinics.

The state agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday that 13,354 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Shanghai on Monday, bringing the total number of local cases to more than 73,000 in this latest outbreak.

According to the agency, about 47,700 beds for the treatment of the disease have been set up in temporary hospitals and another 30,000 are being prepared.