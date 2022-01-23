Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Brentford match against its guest Wolverhampton in the “23rd round” of the English Premier League, turned into the talk of the hour on social media, after it was stopped for 19 minutes, by a decision of the referee due to the flight of a small “drone” over the stadium.

The Brentford-Wolverhampton match was halted due to a drone, which was flying over the Griffin Park stadium, which witnessed the confrontation, which Wolverhampton won 2-1.

The referee of the match asked the players to enter the changing room in the 34th minute, as a precautionary measure after the plane appeared over the match stadium, and the security authorities removed the plane that flew over the stadium, while the fans expressed their anger and resentment at the stopping of the match, and the players returned to the changing rooms.

The match returned after 19 minutes, to enter the extra time calculated in the list of matches, as the largest additional time, as the referee added the same number of minutes in which the match was stopped.

The Khan Yunis derby in the Palestinian league is considered the longest added time in the history of football, as the referee counted 42 minutes in the Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad match in 2019, due to the absence of the employee responsible for the headlights, which prompted the referee to wait for the employee to arrive to solve the lighting problem.

The match between Algeria and Qatar in the Arab Cup semi-final witnessed 9 minutes of added time, which extended to 19 minutes, which was the time when “Al Annabi” scored the equalizing goal, and then the “Desert Warriors” scored his second goal in the match from a penalty kick that awarded him the ticket to qualify for the final.

The Watford match against Norwich City in the same round was stopped due to a lighting failure in the Vicarage Road stadium, which witnessed the match, and it ended in favor of Norwich City 3-0.