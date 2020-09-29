Didier Drogba has been awarded the 2020 UEFA President’s Award, which honors the legendary players of European football. The head of UEFA, Alexander Ceferin, selected the Ivorian for his “commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch”.

“Didier is a hero to millions of soccer fans for his achievements throughout his brilliant playing career. He is a leader, a pioneer. I will remember him as a player for his ability, strength and intelligence, but above all for his insatiable appetite for success, a trait that is equally present in his desire to help others off the pitch, “said Čeferin.

Drogba will collect the award in Geneva during Thursday’s UEFA Champions League draw. The Ivorian began his career in France, where he played at Le Mans, Guingamp and Marseille. However, it was as a result of his arrival at Chelsea that he began to establish himself as one of the greatest forwards of this 21st century and managed to conquer the Champions League. He retired in 2018 after his steps in China, Turkey, Canada and the United States

Previous winners of the UEFA President’s Award include legendary names such as Sir Bobby Charlton, Eusébio, Raymond Kopa, Johan Cruyff, Francesco Totti, David Beckham and Eric Cantona.