Producer and composer Viktor Drobysh named an unexpected reason that allowed the singer Manizha to reach the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. His words on Saturday, May 22, are quoted by URA.RU.

The producer admitted that for him the success of the Russian performer in the semifinals was a big surprise, and called the incident a miracle. “I don’t understand how, but it’s gone. Most likely, because they wrote letters on the wall (screen), ”he suggested, noting that thanks to this move, European listeners were able to understand the meaning of the song.

At the same time, Drobysh predicted that the Russian woman would be less successful in the final of the competition and would eventually take place from 10th to 20th. The highest chances of winning, in his opinion, are representatives of Malta, Portugal or Finland.

On Tuesday 18 May, Manizha, a Russian singer of Tajik origin, performed in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam and reached the final of the song contest on Saturday 22 May. In addition to her, representatives from Ukraine, Norway, Azerbaijan, Malta, Sweden, Israel, Lithuania, Cyprus and Belgium entered the last stage of the competition.