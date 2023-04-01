Often the first time is the best. The first time you get behind the wheel, the first time you The Green Mile looks and your first track day. That day for this editor is today. I travel to Zandvoort to participate in the “Audi Driving Experience” day. In other words; supervised track driving in the Audi R8 V10, Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi RS 3 Sportback.

I haven’t gotten further than a few laps in the kart and a co-driver’s role in an Opel Corsa on the Nordschleife. And then suddenly you are thrown behind the wheel of a machine with more than 600 horsepower. By the way, pity is not necessary for anything. This opportunity is rare, so I’m going to enjoy it to the fullest. After all, it is a dream come true of course, but that dream turns out to be benign or a screaming nightmare.

Before I and the other lucky ones get in, we are explained the rules of the game by father and son, Rob and Nikki Kunst. They will soon lead the train to Audis to indicate the right line and let us know via a walkie-talkie what they think of our driving style. Father and son explain that it is useful to drive from outside, in, out and not let anyone rush you. Remember that last one for a moment.

Time for action

After the briefing we go down the stairs and meet the transport for the next two hours. Brotherly, the R8 V10 and RS e-tron GT are lined up with the RS 3 Sportback a little behind. The racing equipment consists of a balaclava, an open visor helmet and racing gloves. Now it really starts to bubble just like the V10 in the back of the R8.

Before I try to tame that beast, let me and my fellow track newbies take a seat in the RS e-tron GT. With 600 hp and 830 Nm of torque, not a cuddly bunny either. Because we have twice as many drivers as there are cars, I share the car. The first stint of four laps I then sit in the co-driver’s seat. It soon turns out that this is not the most pleasant position.

The power that seems to be controlled by an on/off button takes my insides to places they’ve never been. Especially in the first banked corner, the Hugenholtzbocht, my balance organ has no idea what hit it. After four rounds we change seats and the sensations are easier to digest. You know what’s going to happen and so your body knows how to prepare for it better.

Driving the Audi RS e-tron GT

Driving itself is a party. The machine does exactly what I want and sticks well everywhere except for one moment of understeer. When building up towards the straight, I am told via the two-way radio to keep stomping until the bridge (the place where the start lights hang). That not rushing the briefing is just a distant memory. Halfway through the last corner I push the power button to the bottom and a bubbling sound is heard. What a thrill.

After four rounds it’s enough. We turn into the pits and get out, but there is no time to lose. Go, in the R8 V10. The start button is pressed and I immediately find out what I was missing in the e-tron: indeed, the roaring combination between the V10 engine and the exhaust. Forget everything you learned in the electric speed demon; this is the real thing.

The R8 V10 versus the RS e-tron GT

Due to my lack of experience, we let the gearbox do the work itself and it does that very well. Here and there we don’t understand each other, but that will undoubtedly be due to my doubting right foot. Nevertheless, I can’t stop laughing silly in the R8. I feel almost invincible when I’m probably only going half as fast as the car can handle.

Finally, I can go wild in the Audi RS 3 Sportback. Underestimation is lurking when you just step out of the supercars. An attempt to belittle him in my mind, he immediately nullifies. Okay, it’s a bit more of a conventional car than the killing machines that are the e-tron and R8, but the roar of the five-cylinder still packs a punch.

The RS 3 gives you the feeling that you are more in control compared to the superscars where you don’t stand a chance to be in charge. It may be due to this special day, but with the RS 3 I now also dare to crawl closer to the limit. Brake a little later, turn in a little sharper. It results in some squealing tires and some understeer, but without losing control.

Conclusion: is it worth driving on a track with Audi?

Absolutely, without a doubt, but you already knew that. But especially now these days are extra special. It is difficult to predict, but there could soon be a time when the R8 V10 and RS 3 Sportback are a thing of the past. Now there are still in new condition, mainly the R8 is a reminder of an argument why you and I started to adore cars, namely the sound.

In addition, the RS 3 Sportback perfectly illustrates the difference between a supercar and a sports car. He also shows that this compromise is not that annoying at all. Also applies to the five-cylinder; soon it could be over and out. The RS e-tron GT, on the other hand, is the beginning of the future. The e-tron shows that the future is also absurdly fast.

Audi offers such experience days in the field of sports cars, but also learning how to drift and driving on ice. It’s not cheap; for the day at Zandvoort you will lose 1,295 euros as a customer. If you think it’s worth it and get the chance to grab such a day? Then grab it with two racing gloves and don’t forget to enjoy.