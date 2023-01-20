NBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for driving without a seat belt. Lancashire Police said it had issued a notice to a 42-year-old man from London after a video circulated on social media of a person in a car without a seat belt.

It is about a social media clip that was distributed directly on Sunak’s Instagram channel. On his journey through Lancashire, the prime minister advertises his measures to equalize living conditions in the economically disadvantaged north of England – and can be seen in the back seat, unbuckled. Criticism of the seat beltless ride quickly mounted.

Sunak apologized through his spokesman, saying he only removed the seat belt briefly to record the video and accepting that it was a mistake. “The PM believes everyone should wear a seat belt.”

Breaching the seat belt requirement in the UK can result in a fine of between £100 and £500 (about €570). After the police decision, a government spokesman immediately announced on Friday evening that Sunak would pay the fine. He fully admits his mistake.







It is the second time known to the public that Sunak has been asked to pay for an offence: the prime minister was involved in the so-called partygate scandal during the corona pandemic – at that time still as finance minister under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson – for violating the Corona measures have been fined.