Since actress Jenna Ortega reimagined Wednesday Addams in almost light-consuming black clothing, it seems as if the whole world has a completely new appreciation for the gothic genre. Yep, that same style that made someone the misfit and bully object in school is now trending on TikTok. If you know exactly what we mean, your birth year probably starts with a ‘2’.

But flirting with the devil really shouldn’t happen for the likes. Nor should it be taken lightly. For certain individuals on this planet, swearing allegiance to Beelzebub goes way beyond social media cosplay. And religion may be in a global decline, the fact that this kind of thing even exists is already a cause for outrage and anger for many.

The RWB Baphomet is Japanese

That’s why – even today – the sight of a fire-breathing Porsche 911 930 Turbo with wildly wide wheel arches and plastered with devilish memorabilia is something that makes your heart skip a few beats. Especially when you see that he resides in the ultra-conservative society that contemporary Japan simply is.

On the other hand, this is the same country that allows grown men to wrap themselves in diapers and fully appreciates people dressing up as stuffed animals, so an air-cooled antichrist wouldn’t have to be so controversial.

Hell, that’s other people, they say, but being stuck in traffic comes pretty close

The dark strip on the windshield reads RAUH-Welt, the name of the legendary tuner and Porsche molester from Japan. And while themed RWB Porsches are nothing new (like big boss Akira Makai’s Stella Artois 930 himself, named after his favorite beer), the Porsche you see here is the work of a man who goes by the curious nickname of Dr. void has. Welcome to the RWB Baphomet.

Who builds a 911 like that?

To understand why a car like the RWB Baphomet exists, you may need to know a little more about its owner, Dr. Void, better known in everyday life as Norihide Ensako. And at first that will not bring much clarity.

His jet-black hair and stud-studded leather jacket are pretty much must-haves for any goth, but his job? Not directly. Ensako-san is a 53-year-old doctor, but he doesn’t sew people up again… he dives into their brains as a psychiatrist. “It’s not a car I can take to work,” Ensako-san says quickly, and he’s right.

Just explain to your 9:30 a.m. appointment that the devil they’ve seen isn’t real, though there’s a three-dimensional tribute to the aforementioned demon parked right in front of the practice. Well, it’s easy to joke, given the sheer irony, but for Ensako-san, building the Porsche 911 930 RWB Baphomet represents a life of change and exploring black magic that stretches all the way back to his teenage years.

Ensako-san is an adventurer

“When I was a kid, in the late ’70s, supercars were really the thing in Japan,” he says. ‘At school, the Ferrari 512 BB and Lamborghini Countach were every boy’s dream. And at the same time the comics were of Circuit Wolf hugely popular, which fueled our love for race cars.”

‘But when I got my driver’s license, I didn’t dream of cars at all. I knew very early on that I wanted to explore the world beyond Japan; experience unusual cultures and meet people who feel the same way. And so my relationship with cars went on hold for a while…”

During Ensako-san’s journey in search of herself, two things quickly became a passion: spirituality and psychedelic drugs. Not surprisingly, the combination of the two led him down the path of conspiracy theories, black magic and the occult. And when it was time to return to reality, he used his experiences to become a psychiatrist.

How did the car get the name RWB Baphomet?

‘If you work as a psychiatrist for a long time, you come into contact with many patients – some because of their own choices, others because they were medically forced to do so. I was attracted to the patients with psychotic episodes, which gives a fascinating insight into the capabilities of the human brain.’

His last car had Taylor Swift as the theme, then he decided it could be a little more intense

“I started studying loneliness and anxiety, delusions and conspiracy theories to better understand this condition. Eventually I was taken back to modern western magic… and then to chaos magic.” Chaos magic may sound like Hans Klok after a few beers, but in the spiritual world it goes a lot further than that.

For chaos magic is about the gnostic state – an altered state of consciousness – where all thoughts are stopped and attention can be focused on only one thing. The master of chaos magic? A supernatural demon known as Baphomet, said to have been worshiped by the Templars.

Why did he choose a Porsche 911?

“After working as a psychiatrist for ten years, I decided to start my own practice and buy myself a car to celebrate,” says Ensako-san. “I drove all the cars of all makes. The car that surprised me the most? The Porsche 911. The feeling that you are on the edge every corner, the body that moves with you. It was a feeling I couldn’t find anywhere else, and in psychiatric terms it felt like a patient with multiple personalities.”

“It led me to fall in love with the world of Porsche driving. I actually became addicted to it. The way a car can have different personalities and sides, it reminded me of myself. If I didn’t drive for a week, I became restless. At night I felt lonely, and then I went out, riding.’

“As I got to know more Porsche drivers, I started racing on highways. That was one underground scene, with many hypercars. And yet the Porsches were always the fastest – a normal car on the way to a race, but then a demon on that highway.’

Driving like a kind of drug

Once Ensako-san was gripped by street racing, his desire for a new hardcore experience grew. “When you spend so much time on other people’s problems, you look for ways to clear your mind every night,” he says.

“For me, the thrill of driving fast was the drug. When I delved deeper into the world of Porsche driving, I discovered the art of RAUH-Welt. Compared to the multiple personality of a normal Porsche, such a completely rebuilt one can be called completely psychotic.’

Why didn’t you expect Ensoko-san to have an outfit to match his car?

RWB’s Nakai-san is known for his rather relaxed attitude towards his construction process. He is often portrayed smoking and drinking next to his creations in the making, grinder in hand, attacking the wheel arches. But even by his standards, a devil-themed car was something entirely new.

“I saw in Nakai-san a master of Japanese black magic,” Ensako-san explains. “Chaos magic – a man who can stop all other thoughts and focus on only one thing: Baphomet. I presented that to him. And he didn’t think: he’s crazy, he thought the idea was interesting and cool.’

The power of the Porsche 911 930 Turbo RWB Baphomet

And the result is even more powerful than I could have ever imagined. It puts out over 500 horsepower, and it feels violent and dangerous. This car has the character of the devil, who always tempts his driver to go as fast as possible, and when I drive it after work, I experience total freedom.’

Only in Japan can you find a psychiatrist driving around in a Porsche 911 930 Turbo dedicated to the devil. But he also stands for something else, an alter ego; on the one hand, the common man who starts drinking after work to forget that you always have to restrain yourself in our society.

An outlet to forget your worries. But it can also be different. Because for Ensako-san, it’s a reminder that he doesn’t have to hide his character from the world. When he’s working, he’s 100 percent the professional. But behind the wheel of Baphomet? Then he’s Dr. Void – horns and all.