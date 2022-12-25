Driving weather | The Christmas return traffic is driven on Boxing Day mainly in good winter weather

Return traffic is expected to start on the main roads earlier in the north and later in the afternoon further south.

Christmas return traffic is expected to be busiest on the roads on Boxing Day from around noon until 6 p.m.

Fintraffic’s Tampere road traffic center also said that the return traffic can be driven mostly in a bit of frost and in good winter weather.

However, the Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a driving weather warning for Boxing Day for the western part of Northern Ostrobothnia and central and southern Lapland. In the areas in question, snowfall may worsen traffic conditions.

The Road Traffic Center was reminded that even in good winter weather there are slippery spots on the roads. In addition, there may be brisk wind gusts in places in land areas in the west.

A strong wind warning has been issued for Boxing Day for all western sea areas.