Monday, December 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Driving weather | The Christmas return traffic is driven on Boxing Day mainly in good winter weather

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in World Europe
0

Return traffic is expected to start on the main roads earlier in the north and later in the afternoon further south.

Christmas return traffic is expected to be busiest on the roads on Boxing Day from around noon until 6 p.m.

Fintraffic’s Tampere road traffic center also said that the return traffic can be driven mostly in a bit of frost and in good winter weather.

However, the Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a driving weather warning for Boxing Day for the western part of Northern Ostrobothnia and central and southern Lapland. In the areas in question, snowfall may worsen traffic conditions.

Return traffic expected to start on main thoroughfares earlier in the north and later in the afternoon further south.

The Road Traffic Center was reminded that even in good winter weather there are slippery spots on the roads. In addition, there may be brisk wind gusts in places in land areas in the west.

See also  UN: Russia presents text on humanitarian situation in Ukraine without mention of war

A strong wind warning has been issued for Boxing Day for all western sea areas.

#Driving #weather #Christmas #return #traffic #driven #Boxing #Day #good #winter #weather

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hamid Al-Junaibi crowned the President's Cup for ability for youth and youth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result